Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $175.17 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will report sales of $175.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $171.40 million and the highest is $177.20 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $172.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $528.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $524.81 million to $530.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $619.79 million, with estimates ranging from $608.48 million to $634.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $140.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.08 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Tilly’s stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.87 million, a PE ratio of -81.85 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tilly’s by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

