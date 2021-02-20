The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RealReal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The RealReal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The RealReal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.76.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The RealReal has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $29.51.

In related news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 7,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $104,135.76. Also, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $42,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,775.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 670,312 shares of company stock valued at $14,407,184 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

