FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Berkeley Group’s FY2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Berkeley Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $60.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.17. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $77.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.13.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

