Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.54.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of NYSE K opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.75. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $5,164,979.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Insiders have sold a total of 416,667 shares of company stock valued at $24,770,853 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 157.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,833,000 after purchasing an additional 955,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,200,000 after acquiring an additional 931,569 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after acquiring an additional 677,403 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $40,259,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,765 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.