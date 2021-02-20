Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt upgraded Learning Technologies Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Learning Technologies Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS LTTHF opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. Learning Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

