Express (NYSE:EXPR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of Express stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. Express has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%. The firm had revenue of $322.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Express will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Express by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Express by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Express by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Express by 0.5% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,057,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

