CSL Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CSL in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now expects that the company will earn $2.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CSL’s FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

CSLLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CSL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.99. CSL has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.59.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

