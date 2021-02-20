Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Analog Devices, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

ADI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.92.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $163.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,683 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,473,000 after purchasing an additional 184,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after buying an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Analog Devices by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after buying an additional 1,761,299 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $499,416.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

