FY2021 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $6.32 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.21. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

NYSE LPX opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.63. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after buying an additional 763,209 shares in the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,075,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 28.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,628,737 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,064,000 after purchasing an additional 358,508 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $10,848,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.76%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

