Apex Global Brands (OTCMKTS:APEX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Apex Global Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEX) shares dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 4,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 15,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a market cap of $1.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Apex Global Brands (OTCMKTS:APEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter. Apex Global Brands had a negative net margin of 57.35% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter.

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Cherokee, Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Hawk Signature, Tony Hawk, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

