MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.03

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $4.24. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 64,400 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MV Oil Trust stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned approximately 0.61% of MV Oil Trust worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

