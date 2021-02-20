William Blair Weighs in on OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). William Blair also issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneSpaWorld currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. OneSpaWorld has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 691.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 116,393 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 872.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 90,696 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 528.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 34,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

