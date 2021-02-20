Barclays Boosts Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $95.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $100.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.18. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total transaction of $85,009.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $599,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,123 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 295.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 26.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 364,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,777,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

