National Bank Financial Comments on Just Energy Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc. (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Just Energy Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Just Energy Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.
Separately, CIBC reiterated an “underpeform” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th.
Just Energy Group Company Profile
Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.
