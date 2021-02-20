National Bank Financial Comments on Just Energy Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc. (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Just Energy Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Just Energy Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Separately, CIBC reiterated an “underpeform” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Just Energy Group stock opened at C$7.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.24. Just Energy Group has a 1-year low of C$5.71 and a 1-year high of C$45.54. The company has a market cap of C$349.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.