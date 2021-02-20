Reviewing Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) & Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kona Grill and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -25.18% -64.97% -12.57%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kona Grill and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 2 2 1 0 1.80

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus target price of $18.60, suggesting a potential downside of 36.63%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than Kona Grill.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Kona Grill has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kona Grill and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.01 -$31.97 million N/A N/A Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.32 billion 0.35 -$7.90 million $0.62 47.34

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Summary

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers beats Kona Grill on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers. As of February 25, 2020, it operated approximately 550 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including locations operating under franchise agreements. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

