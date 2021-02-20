Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) to Outperform

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $41.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.07% from the company’s current price.
CNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.
CNA Financial stock opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $50.45.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 90.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 283.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
CNA Financial Company Profile
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
