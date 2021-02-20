Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) to Outperform

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $41.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.07% from the company’s current price.

CNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

CNA Financial stock opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $50.45.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 90.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 283.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

