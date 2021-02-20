Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $474.93 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will announce sales of $474.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $459.12 million and the highest is $490.74 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $464.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Venator Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.72.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $91,224,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $2,562,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 263,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 48,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,568 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $4.20 on Friday. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $447.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

