Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Increased to C$1,850.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets to C$1,850.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CSU. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1,754.86.

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at C$1,724.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1,622.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1,564.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.81. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$1,076.34 and a 52 week high of C$1,789.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

