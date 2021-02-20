Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.05 Million

Brokerages expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to report $145.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.51 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $138.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $578.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $575.43 million to $582.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $603.96 million, with estimates ranging from $583.52 million to $624.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

A number of research analysts have commented on HRTG shares. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of HRTG opened at $9.82 on Friday. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $275.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 29.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 9.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 22.8% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 159,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 29,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

