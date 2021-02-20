Zacks: Brokerages Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will report sales of $120.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.20 million and the lowest is $115.83 million. AssetMark Financial reported sales of $114.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $506.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $501.75 million to $514.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $550.94 million, with estimates ranging from $539.91 million to $558.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of AMK opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,264.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90.

In other news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 6,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $143,266.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 444,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,592,953.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 15,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $361,041.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 444,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,606,278.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,301 shares of company stock worth $7,076,133 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 736,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after buying an additional 86,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,420,000 after buying an additional 339,257 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after buying an additional 323,280 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

