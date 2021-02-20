Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Comstock Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

CRK has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.01.

NYSE CRK opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 41,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 559.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,463 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

