Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Trading 30.9% Higher

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) traded up 30.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.73. 960,893 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 408,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VSQTF)

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.