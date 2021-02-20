Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on APDN. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $83.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

