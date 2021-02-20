VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.90.

VEON stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. VEON has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 66,354,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,195,000 after buying an additional 13,239,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VEON by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819,575 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in VEON by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,027,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 124,615 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in VEON by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,621,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in VEON by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,005,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,176 shares during the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

