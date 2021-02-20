TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Raised to $38.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the travel company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRIP. Barclays began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $39.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $802,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in TripAdvisor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,370 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

