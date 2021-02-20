Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given New $30.25 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.20 to $30.25 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLRY. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tilray from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tilray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.98.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 3.12. Tilray has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $67.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 18.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 60.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

