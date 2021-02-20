Advance Auto Parts, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.77. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2021 earnings at $9.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.79 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.64.

NYSE:AAP opened at $165.98 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $177.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.57 and a 200-day moving average of $155.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,233,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

