Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.69.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $191.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 57,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

