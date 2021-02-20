Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $360.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wedbush from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WIX. Barclays dropped their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.53.
NASDAQ:WIX opened at $353.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.86 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.40.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 71,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,930,000 after acquiring an additional 27,074 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
