Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $360.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wedbush from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WIX. Barclays dropped their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.53.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $353.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.86 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.40.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 71,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,930,000 after acquiring an additional 27,074 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

