Barclays Increases The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target to $23.00

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its target price increased by Barclays from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Western Union currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of WU opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.