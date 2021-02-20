Cowen Downgrades Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point lowered Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.27.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $528,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Callaway Golf by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Callaway Golf by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

