Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a speculative buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPWR opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ideal Power has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $81.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 284,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ideal Power by 624.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 175,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 151,248 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ideal Power by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ideal Power by 2,269.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

