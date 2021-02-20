Financial Survey: Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) versus Bogen Communications International (OTCMKTS:BOGN)

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) and Bogen Communications International (OTCMKTS:BOGN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sonim Technologies and Bogen Communications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonim Technologies -48.77% -106.80% -52.70% Bogen Communications International N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sonim Technologies and Bogen Communications International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonim Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50 Bogen Communications International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sonim Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 96.85%. Given Sonim Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sonim Technologies is more favorable than Bogen Communications International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.0% of Sonim Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Sonim Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.3% of Bogen Communications International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sonim Technologies and Bogen Communications International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonim Technologies $116.25 million 0.72 -$25.83 million ($1.07) -1.19 Bogen Communications International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bogen Communications International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonim Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Sonim Technologies has a beta of 3.72, indicating that its share price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bogen Communications International has a beta of -2.62, indicating that its share price is 362% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sonim Technologies beats Bogen Communications International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc. provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system. Sonim Technologies, Inc. sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada. The company serves transportation and logistics, construction, manufacturing, facilities management, energy and utility, and public sectors. The company was formerly known as NaviSpin.com, Inc. and changed its name to Sonim Technologies, Inc. in December 2001. Sonim Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Bogen Communications International

Bogen Communications International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells telecommunications software and related hardware primarily in Europe and the Middle East. It also offers services and support for its software and hardware. The company is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

