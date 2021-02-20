Analyzing Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) & Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.8% of Bridge Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Washington Federal shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Bridge Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bridge Bancorp and Washington Federal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Washington Federal 0 1 0 0 2.00

Washington Federal has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 27.01%. Given Washington Federal’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Washington Federal is more favorable than Bridge Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Bridge Bancorp and Washington Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Bancorp 23.05% 9.83% 0.88% Washington Federal 24.41% 7.59% 0.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bridge Bancorp and Washington Federal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Bancorp $206.93 million 2.69 $51.69 million $2.59 10.87 Washington Federal $708.22 million 3.23 $173.44 million $2.00 15.07

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Bancorp. Bridge Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Federal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Bridge Bancorp pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Federal pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Federal has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bridge Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Bridge Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Federal has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities. In addition, it offers certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep programs; merchant credit and debit card processing, cash management, lockbox processing, online banking, and remote deposit capture services; automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; and investment products and services through a third party broker dealer, as well as title insurance brokerage services. As of April 20, 2020, the company operated 39 branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Bridgehampton, New York.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies to customers and general public; holds and markets real estate properties; mobile and internet banking services; debit and credit cards; and acts as trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2020, the company had 234 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

