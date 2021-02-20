Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) & Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Head to Head Survey

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) and Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Freedom and Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom $121.90 million 27.27 $24.84 million N/A N/A Waddell & Reed Financial $1.07 billion 1.47 $114.99 million $1.88 13.34

Waddell & Reed Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom.

Risk and Volatility

Freedom has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waddell & Reed Financial has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Freedom and Waddell & Reed Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A Waddell & Reed Financial 2 2 0 0 1.50

Waddell & Reed Financial has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 44.16%. Given Waddell & Reed Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waddell & Reed Financial is more favorable than Freedom.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom and Waddell & Reed Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom 29.82% 36.38% 6.88% Waddell & Reed Financial 9.17% 14.57% 9.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Freedom shares are held by institutional investors. 72.9% of Freedom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Waddell & Reed Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Freedom beats Waddell & Reed Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Freedom Company Profile

There is no company description available for Freedom Holding Corp.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partners' variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

