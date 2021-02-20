Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. Patria Investments has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $23.28.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

