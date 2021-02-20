CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered CuriosityStream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered CuriosityStream from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ CURI opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.72. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

In other news, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 11,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,156.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 743,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,691,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $226,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 801,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,858,309.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 110,184 shares of company stock worth $1,032,381 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

