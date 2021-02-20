Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $115.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $112.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ceridian HCM from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.24.

NYSE CDAY opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.68. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $111.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,203.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. Equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $414,424.50. Insiders have sold 14,083 shares of company stock worth $1,415,875 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

