Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $115.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $112.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ceridian HCM from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.24.
NYSE CDAY opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.68. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $111.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,203.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $414,424.50. Insiders have sold 14,083 shares of company stock worth $1,415,875 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
