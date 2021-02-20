Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Trupanion alerts:

TRUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $106.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.52. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2,666.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $25,439.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,121.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $498,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,327 over the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 4,058.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,894,000 after acquiring an additional 408,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,529,000 after acquiring an additional 304,089 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 465,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,757,000 after acquiring an additional 289,872 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 4,720.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,666,000 after purchasing an additional 231,672 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.