VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VYNE shares. Maxim Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 4,219,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.97. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $23.00.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

