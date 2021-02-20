Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$25.00

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Air Canada (AC.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.64.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$24.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.75. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$9.26 and a twelve month high of C$45.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$836.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$415,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at C$601,482.50.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

