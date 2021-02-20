Laser Master International (OTCMKTS:LMTI) Shares Up 33.3%

Shares of Laser Master International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMTI) traded up 33.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 53,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 20,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07.

Laser Master International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LMTI)

Laser Master International, Inc engages in printing, marketing, and selling gift wrap, gift bag, and related general packaging materials in the United States. It sells its products to distributors and retail stores, as well as to mass merchants and national dollar stores through its direct sales force and resellers.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Laser Master International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laser Master International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.