Raymond James Weighs in on Coeur Mining, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

CDE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

