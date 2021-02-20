Molina Healthcare, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.59 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will earn $3.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.67. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.60 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

MOH stock opened at $220.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $246.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

