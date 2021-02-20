bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $76.00.
BLUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $133.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair lowered shares of bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.93.
bluebird bio stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.89.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.
bluebird bio Company Profile
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
