bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $76.00.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $133.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair lowered shares of bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.93.

bluebird bio stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,396 shares of company stock valued at $178,798. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

