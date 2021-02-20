Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $268.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $278.00 to $268.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2021 earnings at $19.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $304.47.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $278.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.93.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.