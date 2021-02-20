Lake Street Capital Increases Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Price Target to $27.00

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

BCOV stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $972.46 million, a P/E ratio of -66.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,681,000 after acquiring an additional 197,597 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,115,000 after buying an additional 190,576 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,887,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,808,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Brightcove by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 136,122 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

