Brokers Offer Predictions for Healthcare Services Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. William Blair also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 94.25%.

In related news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,143,000 after buying an additional 278,765 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,522,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,093,000 after buying an additional 22,333 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,125,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,832,000 after buying an additional 188,673 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,813,000 after buying an additional 235,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,750,000 after buying an additional 1,574,781 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

