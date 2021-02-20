Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Issued By Oppenheimer

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average is $34.78. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth about $95,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.