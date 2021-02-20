William Blair Comments on Allegion plc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allegion in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. William Blair also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $109.06 on Thursday. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $131.96. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.83.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,030,538,000 after purchasing an additional 754,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Allegion by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,411,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $436,305,000 after acquiring an additional 132,419 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Allegion by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,016,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,414,000 after acquiring an additional 461,899 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its position in Allegion by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,034,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,381,000 after acquiring an additional 176,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Allegion by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,882,000 after acquiring an additional 29,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

